FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.52 and last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTAI. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

