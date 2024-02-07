American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 9.7%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. 149,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 240,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on American Lithium from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on American Lithium from C$8.40 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.12.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

