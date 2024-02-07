AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.700-6.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.00.

AME stock opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $168.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

