Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Triumph Group Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1,558.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

