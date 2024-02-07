Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $1,642,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.