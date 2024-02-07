Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $150.42 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $150.42 million and $401,294.28 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $9.37 or 0.00021720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,160.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.56 or 0.00545771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00165335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018511 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.2569012 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $377,784.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

