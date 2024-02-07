Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

