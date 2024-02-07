Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.14 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $83.43 million and $304,631.47 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,160.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00157542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.56 or 0.00545771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00056760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00297886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00165335 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,213,812 coins and its circulating supply is 73,212,912 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

