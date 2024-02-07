Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0395 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $7,772.23 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,160.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00157542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.56 or 0.00545771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00056760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00297886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00165335 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,676,022 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.