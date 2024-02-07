ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Declares $0.16 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1621 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.
