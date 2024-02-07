Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.
Weatherford International stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Weatherford International has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $102.64.
In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
WFRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
