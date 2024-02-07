Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,778,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 187,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

