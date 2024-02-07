The Eastern Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

EML stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. Eastern has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $151.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $48,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,296.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,621.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,975.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,296.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,154 shares of company stock valued at $186,946. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eastern by 469.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eastern during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Eastern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 546,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

