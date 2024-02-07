Meridian Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Meridian has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meridian to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Meridian Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.73. Meridian has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Meridian had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRBK. Piper Sandler lowered Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Meridian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Meridian by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

