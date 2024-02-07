PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

PZC opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.11. PZ Cussons has a one year low of GBX 101.60 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 211 ($2.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £455.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,183.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Insider Transactions at PZ Cussons

In related news, insider Jonathan Myers sold 46,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total value of £67,012.66 ($84,007.35). Insiders acquired a total of 311 shares of company stock worth $44,983 in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PZC

PZ Cussons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.