Diversified Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

DIV stock opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$404.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.71. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$3.40.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of C$13.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2099853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

