PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 5,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 175,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 2,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 2,850.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 143.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

