NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE SRV opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

