NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE SRV opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
