Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $16.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $235.81 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $237.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,857 shares of company stock worth $3,001,841. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

