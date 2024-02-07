First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,220 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

