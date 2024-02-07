Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,739 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vicor by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

