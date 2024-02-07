Swiss National Bank Has $55.71 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Darden Restaurants worth $55,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

DRI stock opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

