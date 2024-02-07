Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.63% of Organon & Co. worth $161,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,546,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 339,210 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,031,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Several analysts have commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

