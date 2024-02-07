Swiss National Bank Sells 5,160 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $60,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Markel Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MKL. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,407.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,420.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,446.15. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

