Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.