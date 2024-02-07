Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $54,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $350.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $356.38.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,378 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,735 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

