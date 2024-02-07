Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Chegg updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Trading Down 6.2 %

Chegg stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 301.6% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,701,000 after buying an additional 2,750,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,178,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

