Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

REXR stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

