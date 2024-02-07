Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.39 and traded as low as C$3.31. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 4,202 shares changing hands.
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.46.
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile
Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.
