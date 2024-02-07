Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.19

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $3.67. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 320,382 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

