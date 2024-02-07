Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 388,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

