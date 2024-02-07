Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.98. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 27,580 shares changing hands.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.40%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.