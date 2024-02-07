V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VFC

V.F. Stock Up 2.6 %

VFC stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 943,280 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.