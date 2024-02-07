vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.72

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $8.47. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 31,614 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 17.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

vTv Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

