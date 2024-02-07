Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reduced by Analyst

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KFRC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. Kforce has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $73.37.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kforce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

