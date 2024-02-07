China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.67

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and traded as high as $30.50. China Resources Power shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 396 shares trading hands.

China Resources Power Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.9107 per share. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

