Leerink Partnrs Comments on Sanofi’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

