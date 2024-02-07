KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Boosted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $53,678,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.76.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE KEY opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

