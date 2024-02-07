Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $348,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $453.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.97 and its 200 day moving average is $401.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $457.46.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

