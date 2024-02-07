Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 24,113 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,450 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

