Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Raised by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $250.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

