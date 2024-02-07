Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,500 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $137.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.