Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Columbine Valley Resources shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,429 shares.

Columbine Valley Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Columbine Valley Resources Company Profile

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

