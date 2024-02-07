BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $106.30

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.30 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 107.05 ($1.34), with a volume of 36589836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.80 ($1.38).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.89.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Sara Weller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,584.30). In other news, insider Sara Weller bought 5,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,584.30). Also, insider Simon Lowth sold 160,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57), for a total value of £200,000 ($250,720.82). 36.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

