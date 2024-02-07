Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.15

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 645422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
Braskem Trading Up 1.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
