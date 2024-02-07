Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $430.00

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.39), with a volume of 1026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.08).

Dalata Hotel Group Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 386.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 373.06. The company has a market capitalization of £960.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,228.57 and a beta of 1.61.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

