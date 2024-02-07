Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

