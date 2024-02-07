Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) PT at $542.31

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $542.31.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $654.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $658.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in United Rentals by 42.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

