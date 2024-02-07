Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

PLRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

