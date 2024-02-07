Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $53.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pegasystems

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875 in the last three months. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after buying an additional 458,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,133,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.2 %

PEGA opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.